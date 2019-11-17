• Visit the Antiques & Fine Arts Fair, 10am to 9pm at the Oratory, Naxxar.
• Watch Jacob, Mimmi and the Talking Dogs, part of ŻiguŻajg Festival 2019, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, at 11.30am. www.kreattivita.org.
• Visit the Esprit Barthet (1919-1999) Anniversary Art Exhibition being inaugurated today at Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julian’s.
• Watch the Broadway musical 42nd Street at Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 4.15pm. www.edencinemas.com.mt.
• Watch The Shrinking Violets’ performance of JamBoy, part of ŻiguŻajg, at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.
• Enjoy Carmine Lauri and Simon Schembri’s concert Virtuosi at the Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm. https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt.
• Watch Masquerade’s production of Accidental Death Of An Anarchist at Blue Box, M Space, Msida, at 8pm. www.masquerademalta.com.
• Watch Rodeo: Taming a Wild Country, part of the Estonian Film Days 2019, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.