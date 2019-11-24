• Visit for free Kenuna Tower, Sopu Tower, the Maritime Museum and war shelters during the Nadur Open Day from 8am to 2pm.

• Visit the Malta Gloster Breeders Society’s national show at Qrendi pastoral centre from 8.30am till 1pm.

• Grab book bargains at the big Winter Book Sale at Times of Malta’s premises, Mrieħel, from 9am to 6pm.

• Attend the puppet show The Man on the Moon at Studio A, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, at 11.30am and 6pm, and the comedy The Impresario, at Manoel Theatre at 11.30am. www.ziguzajg.org, 2122 3200.

• Recycle your quality clothing at VogueXchange’s first clothes swap in Malta at 21/22, Oratory Street, Cospicua, from 1.30 to 5pm.

• Listen to Ich Habe Genug BWV 82 performed by Stefano Molardi & Joseph Lia at Gudja parish church at 7pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.

• Watch Promesas, a Flamenco dance narration performed by the Alegria Academia and Alegria Dance Company at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, at 7.30pm. Tickets at the door. 9949 5187.