• View displays at the Malta Aviation Museum, Ta’ Qali, marking its 25th anniversary. 9am to 5pm. www.maltaaviationmuseum.com.
• Visit for free St Paul’s and St Augustine’s Catacombs, Rabat, from 9am to 5pm. www.heritagemalta.org.
• Visit Msida Bastion Historic Garden, Pietà, from 9.30am to noon.
• Watch a Met Opera performance of Zeffirelli’s production of Turandot at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, at 2.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.
• Watch Leonardo: The Works at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s at 4pm. 12A. www.edencinemas.com.mt.
• Watch a UK National Theatre production of Fleabag at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 6.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.
• Enjoy Sounds of Kantele by Juulia Polonen at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, at 7.30pm. www.festivals.mt/thethreepalaces.
• Watch L-Impotenti ta’ Niccolò Machiavelli by Talenti at Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. 12+. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.