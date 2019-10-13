• Visit Floriana’s public gardens and other attractions during Ġenna ta’ Ġonna from 9am to 6pm, including a Bonsai display in Notre Dame Arch Street and an eco market on the granaries and at Il-Biskuttin.

• Watch free films at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, as part of European Arthouse Cinema Day. www.kreattivita.org/en/event/european-arthouse-cinema-day-2019/

• Browse the Malta Artisan Market at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, from 10am to 4.30pm. www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.

• Visit the Malta Tattoo Expo at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, from 10am to 10pm. https://showshappening.com/MaltaTattooExpo/mte2019

• Enjoy Birgufest - Birgu by Candlelight festival in Vittoriosa. For details visit its Facebook page. Also benefit from discounted admission and guided tours of Fort St Angelo, the Malta Maritime Museum and the Inquisitor’s Palace from 9am to 6pm. www.heritagemalta.org.

• Enjoy the last show of the hit comedy Certified Male at the Teatru Salesjan, Sliema, at 8pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.