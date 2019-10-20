• Experience kite flying at the Gozo International Kite and Wind Festival near San Dimitri chapel, l/o Għarb, from 8.30am to 7.30pm.

• Visit Tarxien temples for free from 9am to 5pm. One-hour guided tours in English at 9.30am and in Maltese at 2pm. heritagemalta.org.

• Attend the Malta Cardiac Society open day at Mater Dei Hospital to learn more about heart health, including free check-ups from 10am to 11.30am and talks from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

• Watch Pandora at the Monoel Theatre Studio Theatre, Valletta, at 5.30pm. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

• Watch FM Theatre’s production of We Will Rock You at the MCC,

Valletta, at 2.30 and 8pm. www.mcc.com.mt

• Listen to the Bromley High School Jazz Orchestra and Choir, UK, perform a concert on St Joseph Band Club, Għajnsielem, at 6pm.

• Laugh out loud at Moonlight Theatre’s production of Under Milk Wood at the Valletta Campus Theatre at 7.30pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.