• Celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Consolation in Gudja.

• Visit the Mother, Baby & Child Fair at Hotel Phoenicia, Floriana, from 11am to 9pm. https://www.maltamotherandbabyfair.com.

• Visit a pumpkin carving event at Piscopo Gardens, Burmarrad, from 9am to 6pm For tickets, call 2158 3755.

• Visit the Eco Market at the Climathon event at Mediatrix Square, Żabbar, from 11am to 5pm. https://ecomarketmalta.com.

• Watch the In Guardia historical re-enactment at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, from 11 to 11.45am. http://www.heritagemalta.org.

• Watch a screening of a production of Donizetti’s comedy Don Pasquale performed by the UK’s Royal Opera at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 4pm. 2371 0100. www.edencinemas.com.mt.

• Laugh out loud at the Bla Kondixin show at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, at 4pm. https://www.showshappening.com.

• Watch Klassi Għalina: The Road Show at City Theatre, Valletta, at 7pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.