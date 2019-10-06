• Celebrate the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary in Gudja.

• Visit the medieval chapels of Santa Maria of Bir Miftuħ, l/o Gudja, of the Annunciation at Ħal Millieri, l/o Żurrieq, and of St Roque in Żebbuġ, and the Msida Bastion Garden, close to the public library, Floriana, between 9.30am and noon, guided by Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated.

• Watch Roger Waters Us + Them at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org/

• Observe migrating raptors using your binoculars at EuroBirdwatch19 at Buskett from 2 to 7pm. https://birdlifemalta.org/2019/08/euro-birdwatch-2019

• Enjoy music by DJs Tenishia outside Mdina Ditch, overlooking Ta’ Qali, from 2 to 11pm. www.facebook.com/events/474137809837006

• Watch the comedy Certified Male produced by Exit Stage Right at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, at 8pm. www.ticketline.com.mt/