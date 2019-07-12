• Celebrate the feasts of Our Lady of the Girdle in Valletta, St Francis of Assisi in Qawra, St Gregory in Sliema, Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem, and St Catherine in Żurrieq.

• Visit the medieval chapels of Bir Miftuħ, l/o Gudja, Ħal Millieri, l/o Żurrieq, and St Roque, Żebbuġ, and Msida Bastion Garden, Floriana, from 9.30am to noon, guided by Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers.

• Attend a talk by Kenneth Cauchi about the Gozo Cathedral and Lorenzo Gafà ’s inspirations, at the Cathedral Capitular Hall, at 11.15am. Attendance is free but booking is required on 7955 4694 or visit https://www.visitgozo.com/events/cittadella-arts-festival/

• Visit the Malta Craft Beer Festival 2019 at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, from 7pm till 1am. http://craftbeerfestival.mt/

• Enjoy the Choral and Orchestral Society Maria Bambina AD 1947’s free annual concert in Mellieħa parish square at 8.15pm.

• Watch Transit at 6pm and Only You at 8.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. www.kreattivita.org.