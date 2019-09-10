• Celebrate the feast of Our Lady of the Graces in Żabbar. As part of the celebrations a 14-km pilgrimage by cyclists will take place from Rabat to Żabbar, starting from the car park outside Mdina at 9.30am, and a motorcycle pilgrimage leaves Mosta at 9.45am. Both pilgri­mages reach the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces at about 12.30pm.

• Visit Niftakar Ta’ Bistra, Heritage Malta’s open day at Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin, Mosta, from 9am to 3pm. Last entry is at 2.30pm. Free admission. www.heritagemalta.org.

• Visit Fort Manoel on Manoel Island, Gżira, between 9am and 1pm. Admission is free and booking is not required. www.midimalta.com.

• Watch short and feature films and take part in workshops on the last day of the Malta Film Weekend at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus. Admission is free but booking is needed for some events. www.maltafilmfoundation.com/maltafilmweekend.

• Watch Pain and Glory, by Pedro Almodóvar, at Spazju Kreattiv Cine­ma, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.