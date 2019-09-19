• Visit the Gozo Herb Fest in Għarb Square from 9am onwards.

• Visit the historic motorcycles exhibition at the Aviation Museum, Ta’ Qali, from 9am to 9pm.

• Visit the Qala International Folk Festival from 9.15am to 11.30pm. www.visitgozo.com/events/qala-international-folk-festival.

• Visit the Mdina Cathedral Museum open weekend from 10am to 6pm.

• Enjoy the Eco Market at The Gaia Foundation, Għajn Tuffieħa, 5-8pm.

• Watch The Souvenir at 5.30pm and Pain and Glory at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta. www.kreattivita.org/en/event.

• Choose from over 100 beers at the 1st Oktoberfest Malta beer festival at Montekristo Estate, Ħal Farruġ, l/o Siġġiewi, from 6pm onwards.

• Enjoy a recital of sacred arias by soprano Rosabelle Pavia and tenor Alan Sciberras at the Nativity of Our Lady Basilica, Xagħra, at 6pm.

• Visit the Military Tattoo at St George’s Square, Valletta, at 7pm. https://maltamilitarytattoo.org/en/home.htm; www.ticketline.com.mt.