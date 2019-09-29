• Watch international folk groups perform in the streets of Valletta from 10.30am onwards. www.facebook.com/maltafolkfestival.

• Watch Il-Klus ta’ Clews at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cava­lier, Valletta, at 8pm. This special variety show features works by popular Maltese comic actor Charles Clews performed by contemporary popular entertainers. The script by Toni Sant and Trevor Zahra is based on Clews’ works and includes popular songs such as Rożamarie, L-Emigrant, In-Nannu Tiegħi Stess and Radju Muskettieri. 2122 3200, https://www.kreattivita.org/event/il-klus-ta-clews.

• Watch Charlie Paul’s 2019 film Prophecy at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. This is a rare, intimate exploration of Glaswegian painter Peter Howson’s monumental oil painting Prophesy revealing the motive and techniques behind each stroke of paint as the artist creates. Employing state-of-the art motion control rigs to depict the artist at work, this visually-stunning documentary portrait illuminates Howson’s apocalyptic world. www.kreattivita.org/en/event/prophecy.