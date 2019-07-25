• Celebrate Our Lady’s Nativity in Senglea, Mellieħa, Naxxar and Xagħra.

• Visit for free the Ċittadella Archaeology Museum, Nature Museum, Old Prison, Gran Castello Historic House and the Cathedral Museum. www.visitgozo.com/events/cittadella-museums-open-weekend/

• Take your 8-10-year-old for a percussion/rhythm workshop at Studio A, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 3pm or 4.30pm. www.ziguzajg.org/project/drum-circle-workshop/

• Watch Pavarotti, Ron Howard’s documentary celebrating the life of beloved opera star Luciano Pavarotti, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org/en/event/pavarotti/

• See the last performances in the MADC One-Act Play Festival 2019 at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera, at 7.30pm. http://booking.madc.com.mt/bookings/Shows.aspx?pid=64

• Watch Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. www.kreattivita.org/en/event/once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood/