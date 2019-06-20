• Celebrate the feasts of St Joseph in Żebbuġ, Christ the King in Paola, St Anne in M’scala, St Venera in Sta Venera, Our Lady of Sorrows at St Paul’s Bay, St Margaret in Sannat, Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Balluta.

• Watch Zayden at The Splendid, Strait Street, Valletta, at 7.30pm and 9pm. Jacob Piccinino perfroms the title role of this one-man-show about homelessness in Malta, written and directed by Tyrone Grima. The show’s proceeds will support the Salesians of Don Bosco’s work to help young homeless men.

www.showshappening.com.

• Attend a BBQ buffet dinner at Merkanti Beach Club Restaurant, Hilton Malta, St Julian’s, from 7.30pm onwards. It is in aid of the Kilimanjaro Challenge Malta 13 that is supporting a project to build a school in Bonga, Ethiopia. For tickets, call Cinzia Fenech on 7755 8833.

• Visit the Farsons Beer Festival at the National Park, Ta’ Qali, from 8pm onwards. Xarulu and Fakawi will perform on the main stage, and 215 Collective, Il-Lapes and The Ranch on the alternative stage at 9pm. Admission is free.

www.farsonsbeerfestival.com