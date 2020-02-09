A five-day intensive course delving into the theme of the future of cities in 2030 will be held in Malta in April. The course participants from Malta and other European countries will reflect on the local issues of urban planning and access to the environment that benefit the economy and society.

Today’s world is more complex than ever. This complexity means the challenges faced need diverse teams of people working together to match them. This SciCulture (science, arts and entrepreneurship) intensive week-long course uses a design thinking process to bring together students and professionals from artistic, scientific and entrepreneurial fields to gain a taster of some arts and performance skills, scientific knowledge, and the entrepreneurial mindset.

The course participants will use future prospecting, embodied learning, and an array of tools to creatively challenge this theme and mentored to challenge themselves to develop a different way of thinking and learn from others. However, one of the greatest benefits participants will gain from the course will be the development of skills needed to work with a diverse array of people.

The course is organised by the universities of Malta, Exeter and Bergen, together with TU Delft, and Science View, and is funded by the EU’s Erasmusplus programme. It has already been run in Greece and Norway with the participation of mentors from leading European institutions, and has been continuously improved.

Applicants may apply for a grant to cover the participation fee. The closing date for applications is March 9. The course is also open to other participants not covered by a grant.

For more information, visit the Facebook page @SciCultureCourse or the website below.

www.sciculture.eu