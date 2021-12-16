In democracies, Edward de Bono once wrote, it is everyone’s business that everyone should think better.

Of course. In a form of life where everyone over 16 has a vote, enough of us must be able to think clearly and act wisely.

Otherwise, none of us can be sure of avoiding systemic ruin of the economy, the environment and society. We depend on each other’s ability to think properly.

To think properly means to think like men and women of action and to act like men and women of thought. Philosopher Henri-Louis Bergson had said it but it could easily have been Aristotle or Bill Gates. Action should be the natural result of thought and reflection should follow action.

The demand for thinking skills as a school subject is rising. It’s striking, though, how it’s a relatively narrow conception of thinking – critical thinking – that’s emphasised. Aristotle, who charted some of the basic structures of human thought, would ask us to think again.

He believed the mark of an educated person is the ability to entertain a thought without accepting it. That means a lot more than processing an argument by unpacking it and testing the strength of its evidence and logic.

Aristotle devoted a lot of attention to induction and deduction. But the thinking tool of genius, he said, is analogy: the comparison of the function or form of one thing to that of something completely different. Analogy is a tool that sharpens perception.

Is the heart like a pump? Or like a waterfall? The young de Bono, as a medical researcher, discovered that, by shifting to the second analogy, he could understand aspects of blood pressure that the pump analogy obscured.

One metaphor turned thought in one direction, the other metaphor sent thought down a different path.

“Discovery,” Albert Szent-Györgyi, the 1937 Nobel in Physiology and Medicine, wrote, “consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought”.

De Bono had dedicated the first 20 years of his career as a creative thinking guru to developing simple techniques that enrich our perception of problems and opportunities. Before we get down to challenging conventional assumptions (the work of critical thinking), we need to generate alternatives.

To be a democrat is, ideally, to be a thoughtful speaker, a participant in a national conversation - Ranier Fsadni

To teach perception is to teach how to pay attention: focusing techniques. De Bono was not alone. In engineering, management and design, other techniques, adapted to their particular subjects, have been developed to help hone in on creative opportunities and solutions.

All this talk about perception and design thinking might seem to take us far from the thinking required of democratic citizens. But that’s not what psychological research shows.

Strange but true: among the people least likely to change their mind –in spite of strong evidence – are those with advanced educational qualifications. Their critical thinking skills enable them to rationalise away the evidence that challenges their pet assumptions. They focus on exceptions, argue away inconvenient facts and nuance their position.

Critical thinking skills are useful; on their own they’re not enough. There is such a thing as an ‘intelligence trap’ (another term coined by de Bono and developed by others since), which lulls intelligent critical thinkers into having a certainty that is unwarranted in a world that resists our attempts to master it.

“One of the functions of intelligence,” Lewis Mumford, a philosopher of technology, wrote, is to take account of the dangers that come from trusting solely to the intelligence.”

If we want to do well by our children, to raise them as thinkers ready for an uncertain world, then critical thinking skills need to be supplemented. They need to be taught not only how to get things right but also how to recover from mistakes – how to fail intelligently. Democracy will give them plenty of practice.

We also need to teach them why and how they will make mistakes because the human brain’s very structure systemically generates illusions. Psychologists are collecting an inventory of such illusions and biases. The easier they are to identify, the easier they are to mitigate.

To teach perception is to teach the kind of thinking that resembles seeing. To teach critical thinking is to teach that thinking that resembles unpacking. But thinking is also like talking. It’s why we get new ideas even as we speak or write.

To be a democrat is, ideally, to be a thoughtful speaker, a participant in a national conversation. Thinking speech is impossible without the art of interpretive listening – the skills of imaginative sympathy and forms of attention our democratic friends and opponents deserve so that we can better understand the sources of political disagreement and conflict.

All these skills can be taught within a manageable curriculum. They are taught elsewhere. Ultimately, however, thinking skills are like language skills: the classroom is a good place to begin learning them but not the place where learning should end.

We learn how to think and act democratically in action as part of a way of life. In an environment where it’s too dangerous to think and act freely, because punishment is never far off, ‘free thinking’ will just be a piety reserved for civics lessons and democracy will be mocked as superstition outside the classroom.

