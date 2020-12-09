2020 will be remembered as the year Christmas was not the same because of the pandemic. Even at The Point, the holiday season will be different: no large events, no photos of children on Santa’s laps. But there will still be a strong Christmas spirit. Everyone who walks through our doors, whether they are staff members or shoppers, will be thinking of others. Here at The Point we’re committed to ensuring that those people who venture beyond the comfort of their home, get the safest experience possible – so that they can focus their thoughts on making sure that their vulnerable loved ones also get a sense of Christmas.

Every day security guard Joseph Micallef stands at the entrance of The Point shopping mall and takes the temperature of all those people who walk through the sliding doors – to ensure they do not have fever, one of the symptoms of the dreaded coronavirus.

Security guard Joseph Micallef

“At first, I must confess, I was a bit worried about this. I need to be extra careful. I’m not young, neither is my wife, and we have children and grandchildren. But I make sure to take all the precautions: I wear a mask as well as a visor to stay as well-protected as possible, and keep my distance from other people,” he says.

“I’m used to the work now – the routine has changed and it’s naturally more stressful, but it has become normal. It’s important that we continue working hard together to keep ourselves and each other safe,” says Joseph.

He is one of the committed staff members at The Point who are working round the clock to ensure that shoppers feel safe – for themselves and their loved ones at home.

The Christmas spirit remains

Now more than ever we are aware of how much these people – our loved ones – mean to us. They are our parents, grandparents, children, friends and colleagues. We will not take risks, even if this means a quieter festive season.

Many will be forfeiting their cherished family gatherings out of love for one another. The fear is there. But so is the love and the determination to ensure that the Christmas spirit is not lost. And, here at The Point we are working hard to ensure this too, despite the many restrictions.

Facilities manager Jade Caruana

Jade Caruana, facilities manager, says: “I do not remember a year as tough as 2020. Despite the challenges, we have learnt important lessons. The prevailing adversity did hamper our daily routines, but we kept marching on.

“At The Point, we have put in countless hours and invested a lot of resources into making sure the mall remains the safe destination it has always been, even with the challenges presented by COVID-19. It has not been easy but with the support we received from various stakeholders we have adjusted the mall operations to the new normal.”

The gift of hope

This “new normal” comes with all the necessary safety precautions, ranging from the regular sanitising of public areas, temperature checks and the strict adherence to all health guidelines that include restricting the number of people allowed in all shops and in the entire mall.

“2020 is not yet over but we already know it will be one to remember,” says CEO Edwin Borg.

CEO Edwin Borg

“The pandemic has disrupted everyone’s way of life in some way or form and The Point has been no exception. It has been a most challenging period for the retail market and we are pleased to have contributed in our own way to the wellbeing of the retailers within the mall, all those who visit and the community at Tigné Point within which we operate. Let’s continue to take care of ourselves and each other during this testing time”.

Yes, this is a challenging time for us all. Because this is the time of year when people want to give – their time, their thoughts and their heart. They want to venture out there and pick that perfect little something to give to their loved ones.

And this year that gift represents so much more. It’s a heart-felt statement that says: “I might not be able to spend much time near you this Christmas, but I did not forget you – you are in my thoughts and in my heart.”

This year, that thought bridges the gap brought about by social distancing. It provides a little beacon of hope for the new year to come. It’s a priceless gift because it is so needed. It’s about kindness and caring. It’s about being there for our loved ones… and that’s The Point this Christmas.

