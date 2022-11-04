Research is continually showing that the key strategic objective of the HR function is staff retention. The MISCO HR Developments Survey published recently found that 85 per cent of businesses consider this element as one of their key objectives. However, this poses certain questions which need to be addressed.

Is there a fundamental gap between what HR practitioners say is important, the current realities of today’s workforce and the present and future priorities of employees?

Staff retention per se is a short-term objective. In fact, employers are finding it difficult to cope with an increased staff turnover. We have to accept there has always been and there will always be staff turnover, as the concept of the job for life was laid to bed. Unfortunately, seeking to reduce staff turnover and increasing employee retention tends to narrow and shorten the focus of the HR function.

The consequence of this is that the HR function has still to take on a strategic role in most businesses. It is still seen as a supporting operational role for other departments to rely on when facing challenges. If it is not to recruit persons, it is training them for some short-term requirement or to implement some disciplinary procedure or to organise the pay structure.

Although the number of HR jobs is increasing, HR professionals are still nowhere to be seen close to the seat of power in companies. And until we understand fully the developments in the world around us, the status quo will remain, with the likelihood that these developments will swamp us.

We should ask whether staff retention is the real issue. In my opinion it is not.

We are not growing the economy by moving up the value chain, but simply doing more of the same

The real issue for employers is to have the required skills for the jobs that need to be done today and tomorrow. If we had people with the appropriate skills, would there still be these staff shortages? How sure are we that the job vacancies that we have to fill today will still be there in a few years’ time? Could it be that technology may render such jobs obsolete? Could it be that through an effort to reorganise ourselves we can do without the jobs related to the vacancies we have?

As such, if we were to think strategically, we should place our focus on the missing skills, as we may be able to fill that void not necessarily by retaining staff. Should we take a conscious decision to replace workers by technology? Let us take a practical example. We do self-check-in at the airport to catch a flight. We do self-check-out in supermarkets to pay for the goods we have bought. How many hotels in Malta allow for automated self-check-in? Would that reduce the need for staff?

We also need to think strategically as a country. We keep trying to plug the hole caused by a lack of workers by importing labour; all too often of the cheap kind, to do the work which Maltese workers may be reluctant to do. We are not growing the economy by moving up the value chain, but simply doing more of the same. Is this sustainable? The answer is no, mainly because of our small size. We are overpopulated and this fact is strongly felt and becoming a cause for concern.

Because of demographic developments, the size of the Maltese population is fairly stable. The data of the last population census is loud and clear. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of Maltese citizens captured in the census increased by just under 7,000, some of which is due to a longer life expectancy. This trend is likely to continue in future years.

This is why we need to think strategically about our human resources.