ThinkTalent, a well-established HR consultancy firm and leading provider of bespoke and accredited professional education and training, has recently announced the launch of new courses in partnership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Organisation for Tourism and Hospitality Management (OTHM).

The available courses include ACCA Diploma in Accounting and Business MQF Lv5, OTHM Diploma in Business Management UK Lv4 - MQF Lv5, OTHM Diploma in Strategic Leadership & Management UK Lv7- MQF Lv7 and OTHM Diploma in Human Resources UK Lv7- MQF Lv7. Enrolment for these courses is currently open.

More courses will be launching soon, including ACCA Corporate and Business Law (LW), ACCA Taxation (TX), as well as OTHM courses in education, accountancy, internal quality assurance, health and social care management, information technology, logistics and supply chain management, tourism and hospitality management, and strategic marketing, among others.

Both in-person and online options are available, and personal guidance is provided to ensure a smooth learning experience.

The courses are globally recognised and can be used as a pathway to higher education and to enhance career prospects.

Beverly Cutajar, founder of ThinkTalent, said: “The launch of these courses reflects ThinkTalent’s commitment to continue to inspire and empower both individuals and organisations to achieve excellence. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality education and training that drives results and propels our students towards success.”

To learn more about these courses and to apply, interested individuals may e-mail admin@thinktalent.com.mt or visit www.thinktalent.com.mt/acca-courses/ for full information on ACCA courses or www.thinktalent.com.mt/othm-courses/ for OTHM courses.

ThinkTalent Ltd is a further and higher education institution licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA).