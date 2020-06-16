Until June 21, the third edition of Fare Cinema will take place, a review of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) that promotes Italian cinema and the film industry in the world.

Realized in collaboration with RAI, MiBACT, Italian Trade Agency, Istituto Luce-Cinecittà, ANICA and the network of embassies, consulates and Italian cultural institutes, for the first time the festival will be distributed entirely in digital format worldwide on the RaiPlay platform.

The programme includes an unprecedented offer of content dedicated to the Italian cinema and film industry, subtitled in English, French and Spanish, masterclasses by two great experts in Italian cinema (Gianni Canova and Gianfranco Angelucci), video lectures by film professionals, films and short films to celebrate Italian cinema and its professions, from actors, directors, and screenwriters, but also editors, cinematographers, composers, costume designers, set designers, casting directors and many others. It’s a heritage of competence and professionalism that contributes to confer the high cultural content that is recognised to Italian cinema all over the world and that constitutes a real added value of ‘Made in Italy’ cinema.

Fare Cinema will also serve to celebrate two important anniversaries in 2020: the centenary of the birth of Federico Fellini and Alberto Sordi. In addition, Saturday, June 20 will be celebrated the first World Film Day of Italian cinema, decided by Parliament last December: the day will be accompanied by the screening on RaiPlay of the titles of the five ‘Best Short Film’ of the David di Donatello Awards 2020.

The full agenda of the festival is available here.

This year's edition of Making Cinema will pay homage to Alberto Sordi. Photo: AFP

"This year's edition of Making Cinema is special,” said Marina Sereni, deputy minister with responsibility for the promotion of Italian culture in the world.

“Among many things, COVID-19 has taken away the joy and pleasure of spending an evening in a theatre watching a film together with others. Reviving the magic and emotions you feel when you go to the cinema is not easy, but you have to do it, to safeguard an art form that has made and still makes our country great in the world.

"The films, short films, masterclasses and video lessons that we will present in the entirely digital exhibition, without forgetting the homage to Alberto Sordi and Federico Fellini for the centenary of their birth, represent an extraordinary heritage of culture, professionalism and skills that characterize our film and audio-visual industry, which we absolutely do not want to be lost. Culture will in fact play a key role in the projection of a new and stronger narrative of Italy in the world to start again after the health emergency.”

More information at https://www.esteri.it/mae/en/politica_estera/promozione-integrata-del-sistema/fare-cinema/fare-cinema-2020.html.