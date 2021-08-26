The third edition of the Malta Aviation Conference & Expo (MACE) will this year be held in October, with participants able to join both online and in-person.

Launching the event, MACE co-founders Stanley Bugeja and Jonathan Dalli said the expo will bring aviation leaders from all over the world together with industry experts to participate in panel debates and discussions.

MACE also aims to bring the industry together to explore and discuss how and which innovations can reboot the industry to pre-pandemic growth.

“MACE 2021 is therefore supporting the innovation discourse and its potential impacts on new improved air mobility,” the organisers said.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the three-day event will likely be the first of its kind held since the pandemic hit the world.

He said many in the industry continued to choose Malta, with over 600 aircraft now on the island’s register.

The event will be held between October 26 and 28 and will take place at Westin Dragonara, with all events also streamed online because of pandemic-related restrictions.