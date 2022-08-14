Following previous concerts in 2018 and 2019, and after a short interval due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third edition of Rock for Richmond is finally back on the local calendar.

The event is taking place at the Greek Amphitheatre in Mosta on August 20, with its key purpose being to invite concertgoers to join and celebrate a musical night in aid of Richmond Foundation.

The foundation offers all-round support to anyone experiencing mental health problems and the people who live and work with them. It aims to stamp out stigma through education and the promotion of mental well-being, with the goal of ensuring that those living with mental health problems live fulfilling lives in a community that accepts and understands them.

The line-up of acts for the third edition of Rock for Richmond includes the local bands Brodu, Beangrowers, Shostakovich’s Nightmare and Enrique Reżo.

Prominent in the event line-up is the announced musical comeback of Shostakovich’s Nightmare, which is reuniting for the charity concert to play their first gig in 13 years. The band was a staple feature of the alternative music scene of the 1990s.

The band Brodu recently won Artist of the Year at the Premju għall-Arti awards organised by Arts Council Malta for their albums Blu and Bambinella.

Rock for Richmond is taking place on August 20 at 8pm at the Greek Amphitheatre in Mosta. Tickets can be obtained from here.