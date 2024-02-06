The third edition of the Gozo Arts Weekend, held from January 26 to 28, featured works by Paolo Camilleri Cauchi, an accomplished artist from Victoria.

His works were exhibited in several churches, including the Fontana parish church, St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem, Għarb basilica, the sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception in Qala, San Lawrenz parish church, the Cathedral and St Francis church in Victoria and the Xewkija rotunda.

Born in 1940, Camilleri Cauchi is the son of renowned sculptor Agostino Camilleri and statuarian Francesca Cauchi. Having grown up in his father’s studio, Paolo was always involved in the art scene. As he grew up, he was mentored by renowned artists both in Malta and abroad. His true passion, however, was religious art, which he was able to pursue after being commissioned to decorate several church vaults.

Over time, Camilleri Cauchi started to receive more commissions, leading the artist to become a renowned sacred art painter. He received several honours over the years, including the Ordine della Real Corona Balearica knighthood in 1968.

The third Gozo Arts Weekend was inaugurated with a performance by soprano Marouska Attard at St Francis conventual church in Victoria, followed by a speech by Camilleri Cauchi.

The programme of activities also saw the artist joining the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School during an en plein air painting session at Cathedral Square in Victoria.

A set of unique cards featuring paintings on display in the above-mentioned eight churches was also published.

The first edition of the Gozo Arts Weekend featured Giuseppe Calì, while the second one was dedicated to Giuseppe Briffa.