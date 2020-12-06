The third lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Thursday, December 10, at 6.45pm.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month. The speaker of the third lecture will be Fr Charles Tabone, OP. The subject of the lecture is L-UmaniŻmu fil-Ħsieb ta’ San Duminku u fl-Ordni tal-Predikaturi (Humanism in the mind of St Dominic and the Order of Preachers).

The lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221.

The public, especially the Dominican fraternity, is being urged to patronise the lectures or follow the lectures on Facebook.