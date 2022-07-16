A third man has been arrested in connection with two violent robberies alleged to have taken place in Marsalforn last week.

Two men were previously arrested over the incidents, which took place on July 10.

Police said on Saturday they had continued their investigations and identified and arrested a third man, a 28-year old Dutch national living in Munxar, who is alleged to have been involved.

The accused was arraigned on Saturday. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail subject to conditions.