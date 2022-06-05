A third man has been hospitalised in serious condition after the Mosta fireworks factory explosion, the police said on Sunday.

He was admitted to hospital shortly before 2am on Sunday.

The factory blew up at about 3.30pm on Saturday. 11 enthusiasts were working there at the time and two were hospitalised, A 29-year-old sustained grievous injuries while a 25-year-old suffered serious injuries from fractures. The third injured man is a 60-year-old. All are from Mosta.

Petards continued to go off well into the evening, including a powerful blast at about 7pm.

Fire-fighters were still on the scene of the massive blast on Sunday morning, looking for any unexploded ordnance and making the area safe. People have been warned to stay away.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.