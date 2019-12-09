The third of seven flyovers forming part of the Marsa junction project will be inaugurated this week, weather permitting.

Workers contracted by Infrastructure Malta are putting the finishing touches to the link between Triq Aldo Moro and Vjal Santa Luċija.

It is the longest flyover in the €70m project at 227 metres joining the highest part of the first flyover in Triq Aldo Moro, eliminating traffic lights.

The first two interconnected flyovers were inaugurated in September, linking Marsa to Luqa.

The new flyover will initially only handle southbound traffic, from Marsa to Sta Lucija while work continues on the lanes at ground level to link with the other flyovers. When the structures are ready, the flyover will be used in the northbound direction, from Sta Lucija to Aldo Moro Road

All four remaining flyovers are expected to be in use by June. The whole project is due for completion by the end of next year.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg visited the project on Monday morning and welcomed the fact that the flyover will be opened ahead of schedule. He regretted, however, that the inauguration was taking place under a cloud in view of the political developments.