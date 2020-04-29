More than one in three businesses surveyed by the Malta Employers Association (MEA) say government financial aid in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been “extremely ineffective”.

Almost a third of the 346 respondents said they will consider redundancies if the situation remains the same in June.

A total of 38 per cent said the aid measures were extremely ineffective, 15 per cent said they were moderately effective, five per cent said they were extremely effective, 13 per cent that they were effective, and 30 per cent said they were neither effective nor ineffective.

The study did not cite figures for businesses which felt measures were ineffective.

The study highlighted that while only nine per cent were forced to reduce staff, 31 per cent may have to make redundancies if the status quo continued beyond May and 45 per cent were not sure what would happen.

Many businesses were using internal mechanisms such as leave so as to retain employees but this was not sustainable, MEA director general Joe Farrugia said.

“A lot are doing what they can to hold on to their workforce, which is both in the interest of the organisation and the employees, but this isn’t a situation that can continue long term as businesses can’t keep on drawing from within to keep themselves afloat,” he said.

Cuts to the working week and forced leave were some of the internal mechanisms businesses were using to ride out the storm, he said.

A total 36 per cent of the respondents said they had reduced all their employees’ hours, while 24 per cent had done this for a portion of their workforce. The rest were operational full time.

Regarding leave, 38 per cent had required their employees to take pro-rata leave for 2020, and 20 per cent their total leave entitlement for the year.

And when it came to unpaid leave, 22 per cent of companies had enforced unpaid leave on some employees. Six per cent said all employees were on unpaid leave.

Based on the findings, the MEA listed a number of recommendations for the government to take on board in the event of another financial package being rolled out.

Farrugia said it was important that more companies qualified for aid, such as those co-dependent on sectors that have been closed.

VAT rates needed to be reduced to kick start the economy, and rates on utility bills cut to help employers, he pointed out.