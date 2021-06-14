Malta has, on average, only used a third of the capacity provided by the interconnector since 2017, despite being the cheapest energy source, according to a Times of Malta analysis of figures tabled in parliament.

Figures provided by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli in reply to a parliamentary question by PN energy spokesperson Ryan Callus show that Malta only used an average of 33 per cent of the total capacity.

The data shows that the interconnector’s use fell from an average of 78 per cent of capacity in 2015 to 22.4 per cent in 2020.

The interconnector started operating in 2015 and enabled Malta to import cheaper electricity from the European grid.

Last week, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announced that Malta is set to get a second electricity interconnector linking the island to Sicily.

Usage data covers 2015-2021

The daily data covers April 2015 to May 2021. On April 1, 2015, Malta utilised 14.8 per cent of the total capacity.

The highest usage that year was in August when 98.5 per cent average capacity were used.

The average use for the year was 78.8 per cent. There were days when the demand was so high that the interconnector ran at almost full capacity.

One of three cables running through the interconnector. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In 2016, the country used an average of 86.9 per cent, with the highest average use that year being reached in July with 97.1 per cent usage. The following year, the average use in January, February and March stood at 89.3, 82.6 and 72.5 per cent respectively.

In April, its average use dropped to 47.3 per cent after the government signed an 18-year contract binding it to purchase electricity from Electrogas and the ex-BWSC power plant, owned by Shanghai Electric Power, at a fixed price. Both plants are gas powered.

In May 2017, its average use increased to 59.7 per cent and then dropped again to 43.6 per cent in June and August and plummeted further in September to just 7.6 per cent.

The average use for the entire year was 51.5 per cent.

The use of the interconnector continued to fall in successive years, dropping to 30.8 per cent in 2018, 35 per cent in 2019 and down to 22 per cent last year.

So far this year, the usage averaged at around 22.36 per cent.

Malta's energy supply is a mix of the interconnector and a gas-fired power station.

The Electrogas station is operated by a consortium that includes Maltese companies Gasan and Tumas, German company Siemens and Azerbaijan’s Socar.

The Delimara 4, which was previously the BWSC plant, was sold off to Chinese State company Shanghai Electric Power when the latter had bought a stake in Enemalta.

As part of the power station deal, the government locked Enemalta into a take-or-pay agreement with Electrogas, meaning the state-owned electricity distributor is obliged to pay for a pre-determined amount of LNG or electricity units from the consortium regardless of demand.

Although take-or-pay provisions are common in energy deals, the National Audit Office had criticised how these provisions, plus the late inclusion of a security of supply agreement, had shifted all the risk away from Electrogas.

Take-or-pay energy deal 'appalling', Callus

Callus insisted yesterday that the figures given in parliament showed that the take-or-pay obligation to purchase power from Electrogas, even in the absence of demand, had deprived consumers from cheaper utility bills by under-utilising the cheapest source – the interconnector.

“It is appalling how the interconnector has gone from almost full capacity, about 90 per cent in the year preceding the Electrogas contract, to less than a third.

“These percentages translate into millions more paid to Electrogas, which could have been deducted from our families’ and businesses’ utility bills,” he said.

The government last week announced that Malta was set to get a second electricity interconnector linking the island to Sicily.

The 200-megawatt cable is expected to cost €170 million and will run parallel to the existing interconnector that links Malta with Ragusa. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

The government said that a study undertaken by an international consultancy firm, France Electric, had concluded that the best way to meet the projected growth in electricity demand was through a second interconnector.

Callus said the opposition was not doubting the need of a second interconnector, saying this had been envisaged since 2006.

“The advantages of having a second interconnector are neutralised when one considers the low capacity use of the first interconnector,” he said.

“In our energy mix, and with facts in hand, the Electrogas contract is harmful to our country’s future competitiveness and attractiveness,” he added.

Ministry says low use is a ‘misnomer’

A spokesperson for Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the allegation that the country only uses 25 per cent of the electricity provided by the interconnector (in 2020) is “a huge misnomer narrated by the PN”.

She insisted that there were several instances where the full capacity of 200MW was put to use.

On certain days and certain times of the day, the use of the interconnector was limited due to pricing because the price fluctuates according to demand.

The spokesperson explained that load factor, which is the amount of energy imported or exported at any parti-cular time, varies on an hour-by-hour basis and depends on the grid demand, the price forecast and other considerations.

“The Nationalist Party is evidently unable to distinguish between the capacity of a particular plant and the load factor at which it is used,” she said.

“It further shows that the PN gives little, if any, consideration towards affordability and security of supply.”

On the need for a second power cable, the spokesperson said economic growth had triggered a 21 per cent increase in electricity demand between 2014 and 2019.

Post -COVID, economic growth is envisaged to catch up and generate a further increase in demand, especially though electrification of vehicles and shore-to-ship projects.

“The second interconnector, in addition to the existing interconnector and the two gas-fired power stations, will be used to meet the projected increase until the target completion date of 2025 and to address further increases expected in the subsequent years,” she said.