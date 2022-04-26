A third of the population could not afford a one-week annual holiday away from home last year, a survey carried out by the National Statistics Office has found.

A total 15.7% of those surveyed declared that their household would not be able to settle an unexpected financial expense of €770 and over.

The figures are derived from the European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions survey for 2021, a harmonised statistical enquiry which aims to collect comparable data on income, health and disability, employment, and material deprivation.

The study revealed that the material and social deprivation rate stood at 9.8% whereas the severe material and social deprivation rate stood at 5.5%.

Moreover, 7.8% do not afford to keep their home adequately warm in winter and a further 7.8% said their household was in arrears on mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, hire purchase instalments or other loan payments.

6.1% cannot afford very basic needs

It was also revealed that less than 6.1% of the surveyed population said their household could not afford very basic needs, such as replacing worn-out clothes with new (not second-hand) ones, or, owning two pairs of properly-fitting shoes (including a pair of all-weather shoes).

With reference to the indicators which reflect quality of life, 7.7% indicated that they do not afford to get together with friends or family for a drink/meal at least once a month, while 10.4% stated they could not regularly participate in a leisure activity, such as sports or a concert.

In each quality-of-life indicator, the percentage of women who could not afford an item was higher than the percentage of men.

The 35-64-year-old cohort had the highest percentage of persons who could not afford to spend a small figure of money on themselves (12.9%) while 3.6% of those aged 65 and over could not afford internet connection at home for personal use.

In 2021, 7.8% of children were living in severely materially and socially deprived households.

And 5.3% per cent of adults aged between 18-64 years and 4% of those aged 65 years and over were also considered to be severely materially and socially deprived.

Households were also asked to state whether they were experiencing problems with their main dwelling. The most frequently reported problems in 2021 were pollution, grime or other environmental problems (33.9%) and noise from neighbours or from the street (31.5%).

A total 10.2% and 9.9% of the responding households respectively reported problems with crime, violence or vandalism in the area and with the dwelling being too dark or not sufficiently well lit.