Bank of Valletta has released an additional feature on its BOV mobile banking app, providing subscribers with the facility to effect local and foreign payments in a simple and fast way, from anywhere, at any time, directly from the app.

“We are very excited to deliver another functionality on our BOV mobile app. It is now so easy to pay others, be it friends, family, suppliers, even those who bank elsewhere,” said Franco Xuereb, executive, electronic banking at Bank of Valletta.

“The pay third-party feature compliments other payment options available on our app and is another flexible solution for our customers, who with their smartphone can pay anyone in the world regardless of whether they bank with us or not.”

The BOV mobile banking app is simple and offers a wide range of banking options. Subscribers can pay third parties; pay bills such as water, electricity and insurance; pay other BOV Mobile users through a mobile number; stop a lost or stolen card; transfer money between own accounts; check account balances; view transactions; top up anyone’s mobile phone and authorise BOV internet banking transactions.

“As part of our digitisation strategy, over the past 12 months we have made many modifications to our mobile app, radically improving user experience. Over 110,000 of our clients are subscribed to the BOV mobile app, and with over 1.4 million log-ins every month, this application has become their preferred method to carry out banking requirements on the go in a secure, fast and cheaper way, literally having control of their finances in their hands from anywhere, at any time of the day,” added Xuereb.

BOV mobile is available for all BOV internet banking customers and can be downloaded free of charge from Google PlayStore and Apple’s App Store. Further information can be found on https://www.bov.com/content/bov-mobile-banking.