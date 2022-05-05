The final chapter of the 2021-22 BOV Premier League will be written in the next few days when the final matches of this season’s championship are played over the next three days.

With Hibernians already mathematically the Maltese champions, all focus will be set upon who will be representing Malta in the UEFA Conference League and which side will join Sliema Wanderers in the Challenge League next season.

The relegation battle will be the first verdict that is decided tomorrow evening when Balzan and Sta Lucia will look to bag all three points from their respective matches against Sliema Wanderers and Valletta respectively in the hope of retaining their top-flight status.

Last weekend’s results from the Play Out group threw the relegation race wide open as while Balzan produced a stunning fightback to see off Sirens 3-2, Santa Lucia suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat at the hands of the already relegated Sliema Wanderers.

