Starlites GIG 76

Hibernians 57

(20-16, 9-13, 24-18, 23-10)

Starlites retained the St James Hospital MBA Shield after beating arch rivals Hibs in a final which took a definite twist late in the third quarter.

Here, the Naxxar side had a ten-point streak and then opened the last quarter with an eight-point run so as to suddenly open a double-digit lead which could not be later neutralised by the Paolites.

The final, the 30th in history, set off with a Starlites trey from their young guard Michela Zammit Cordina, who then went on to have an 18 point game, a Patricia Arguello free throw from two, after an early Van Vliet unsportsmanlike foul, as well as the first basket in Starlites’ colours for the new signing Stephanie Demartino.

The ex-Depiro forward, who is expected to add more depth in the reigning champions’ squad, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to form part of the team and it has been so easy to integrate with them. It is only the first game but it was a great start.

“Playing with a bunch of talented individuals has brought back my love for the game which I thought I had lost.

“Hibs are always a tough team to beat and we had to keep up the intensity for the whole game. Hats off to Hibs for a well fought final. It was a fun and exciting game to play with both teams fielding young talents which keep showing constant growth in the game.”

Hibs gradually found their mark and a series of hoops from their captain Samantha Brincat and Kirsty Caruana had them reduce the margin and it was a late Maria Bonett basket which helped Starlites close the first quarter with a slender lead.

Bonett, in her second season with Starlites and also coming from Depiro, was also pleased with her side’s success.

“We had a relatively slow start and some problems with defensive rotation during the early stages of the game, however we picked it up after half-time and turned the game around,” Bonett said.

“The final score was purely a result of hard work, communication and good defence. We ran the break and kept our focus on offence, especially in the last two quarters. Everyone who stepped on court was ready to play with a positive attitude and we managed to seal a good victory.”

Hibs, who were missing Leanne Duncan and Julia Xerri, showed better play in the second quarter as points from Marie Buhagiar, coming off the bench, helped them take their first momentary game lead.

There was complete balance at the interval and this trend remained for the first seven minutes in the second half with the Paolites leading 44-43.

Here Starlites surprised their opponents with a quick ten-point streak started and closed by Arguello whose post-match thoughts were: “The game started with a lot of nerves and very close until the second part. But when we started running and defending in a more disciplined way, the result came along with steals, fast breaks and baskets from all the players.”

Zammit Cordina, who together with Mikela Riolo are proving to be a much improved young front court guard combo, was Starlites’ offensive hero at the start of the final rubber with a hoop, an and-one play and a trey to spearhead her side to a 61-47 lead at this juncture.

“The addition of Demartino surely made our team complete. Today we all came together and stepped up our game, primarily in the second half. Winning another cup with Starlites is such a great honour and experience,” said Zammit Cordina.

Hibs tried to come back into the game but could not keep their offensive consistency with Starlites making sure of victory with final hoops from Demartino and Riolo to the joy of their play caller David Baudot who was content with his side’s showing.

“Having Demartino in our team is an important asset as it complements the needs of our team. We trained hard for this cup and the players surely showed their perseverance in this game.

“I work hard to create a bond between my players as this is vital when it comes to games like these. I would also like to thank the supporters for always being there behind the team every single game’.

Following the final, the MBA president Paul Sultana presented the winning trophy to Starlites’ captain Samantha Farrugia surrounded by her team companions.

Starlites: M. Zammit Cordina 18, M. Riolo 7, A. Micallef 4, S. Farrugia 2, M. Bonett 13, F. Fabok, C. Curmi, S. DeMartino 11, P. Arguello 19, M. Cutajar, S. Davies 2, A. Lupo.

Hibs: I. Agius, B. Agius, A. Van Vliet 9, S. Brincat 19, E. Farrugia, J. Abela 7, K. Calleja, Y. Bonett 5, N. Farrugia, C. Camilleri, K. Caruana 10, M. Buhagiar 7.

Referees: Z. Dobrosavljevic, D. Torok, L. Camilleri.