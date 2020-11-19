The third suspect implicated in August’s double murder in Sliema has arrived in Malta and is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

Jesper Kristiansen was extradited to Malta after he lost his challenge against his extradition from Spain, where he was residing soon after he fled Malta.

He also lost the appeal he had lodged against the extradition decision and was flown to Malta under heavy security on Thursday.

Kristiansen, a Danish national, will be charged over his alleged involvement in the cold-blooded murder of Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski in their home in Locker Street on August 18.

Jesper Kristiansen arrived in Malta on Thursday and is expected in court on Friday. Photo: Joe Francalanza / NET News

He was arrested by Spanish police almost two weeks later, on August 30. He was found inside a hotel in the southwestern city of Cadiz in a joint operation between the Maltese and Spanish police and through the help of Interpol.

It was then that the Maltese authorities kickstarted the judicial process to bring the Danish man back to Malta and face justice through a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) and an extradition request.

CCTV footage from the crime scene showed three men entering the house and emerging just four minutes later.

Gold belonging to the two was missing and investigators have said they believe the murders were theft-related.

Using still images from the footage, the police first arrested Daniel Muka, a 25-year-old Albanian man, and the second suspect Macedonian Viktor Dragomanski. Both are facing criminal charges in court and are pleading not guilty.