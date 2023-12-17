NAXXAR LIONS 1-4 SLIEMA WANDERERSEdmond Agius 15, Vito Plut 45, Geoffrey Acheampong 59, 69 (S); Nikolai Micallef 54 (N).

Sliema Wanderers secured their consecutive victory in the BOV Premier League after beating ten-men Naxxar Lions in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The Blues move to 22 points after 11 outings while Naxxar Lions remain on 16 points as they conceded their third defeat of the season.

Paul Zammit’s Sliema forged ahead through Edmond Agius with Vito Plut doubling the lead just before half-time.

