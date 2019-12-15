Today’s readings: Isaiah 35, 1-6.10; James 5, 7-10; Matthew 11, 2-11.

St Augustine in his City of God defined peace as “the tranquility of order”. He links peace with his meaning of order, seeing it as the state a person achieves when it is in accordance with the larger created order.

It is hard to speak of this tranquility of order this Christmas in our country. We are all experiencing a rampant disorder of mind, heart and soul following what has lately been so shocking for all those who love this country and are of good will.

This is not simply a political or constitutional crisis. It is also a crisis of a spiritual nature. It calls for an in-depth diagnosis not only of our institutions but also of our soul as a nation.

Our political class has been failing us and still does. As Church we are also failing our people because it is difficult to explain the fast erosion of our values and moral fibre when we still boast of such a relatively massive presence of church and religion.

It hurts to state all this on the eve of Christmas. But the message of Christmas, beyond the clichés and stereotyped wishes, can seriously make us reclaim our soul.

Today’s Scripture readings on this third Sunday of Advent surprisingly speak loud and clear, and call for a serious diagnosis of what is really taking over in public life. To mend our lives and put things right requires wisdom both old and new.

In such situations, it is not enough to preach personal conversion as if society would be put again on the right track depending on each and every one of us individually. Evil, when we let it in, can hold us captive even collectively. There is so much that is sickening in public life, making of us a schizophrenic people that can be so religious and morally degenerate at one and the same time. This characterisation needs to be attended to, perhaps even with urgency.

The difficulties around us are huge, but we should not lose heart. Healing is needed and we need to discern with wisdom the adequate therapy that can help us restore our soul and find peace. At such a moment the country needs wise leaders, not in parliament, but in all the public fora of our society. Otherwise, chaos and confusion will thrive.

In today’s gospel text it is from prison that John the Baptist asks about Jesus. Like John we are all behind bars, paralysed as a nation and as Christians robbed of our prophecy. We would be rendering a great disservice to our country and to our faith if we persist in reading our present situation with blinkers while pretending to sing glory to God in the highest.

Believing in the truth of Christmas is about opening our eyes wide open to reality; it is about standing up on our feet, it is about opening our ears to listen to the voice within, beyond our partisan and prejudicial positions. Believing and proclaiming that God through Christ continues to redeem what is corrupt in us and about us can make us rise to the situation and give back to this country we love what it deserves.

In today’s first reading, the prophet Isaiah addresses the ‘wilderness’ Israel was in, and which metaphorically characterises our own spirit at this point in time. He speaks of the ‘wasteland’, a time and situation that does not produce anything positive. But with wisdom and prophetically, his gaze wanders beyond the desolation.

The truth now is that, as things are, we are held from singing for joy and we are impeded from living our normality. This will undoubtedly affect our relationships, our families at table, our trust in those who govern us, our hope and our spirits. It will affect first and foremost our inner tranquility because our peace has been disturbed, and rightly so.

Yet, in spite of everything, I would dare say also that this is not the time for lamentations or just pointing fingers and blaming whoever. We need to pick up the pieces, to reclaim our inner strength, and to act proactively, starting from the very manner we see things and speak. I am sure this crisis will pass. What rests to be seen is how we can control the damage, on us and on the coming generations.

Isaiah writes words that are reassuring: “Strengthen all weary hands, steady all trembling knees and say to all faint hearts ‘Courage, do not be afraid’.” The dark night we are in can also be therapeutic and bring us to dawn, if there is the will to come to our senses and let the Spirit of God do the rest. This will enable us to reclaim our soul and know who we are and would like to be.