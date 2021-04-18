Today’s readings: Acts 3, 13-15.17-19; 1 John 2, 1-5; Luke 24, 35-48

In today’s gospel from St Luke, the two disciples who had met Jesus on the road to Emmaus and recognised him at the breaking of bread, were telling their story. They were not teaching the other disciples but sharing their experience, what they had been through and the energy and enthusiasm Jesus injected in them. While “they were still talking about all this”, Jesus himself stood among them.

It is as if Luke wants to show us that the testimony of these two disciples was the key for the rest of the disciples, assembled and confused, to actually start making sense of all that had happened. Luke here is telling us that the depth of our experience of the Lord can draw others out of their confusion. This is basic to how even in our times, faith is transmitted and can impact strongly, depending on our true encounter with Christ.

At the end of the day it is only our experience that can become a message for others. Christianity has survived for over 2,000 years thanks to the storytelling of so many whose encounter with the risen Jesus changed their lives radically. To survive in our times, Christianity has to recover these roots. Going back to the roots is not going back to the past, but pointing to those who today still speak of Jesus Christ as if they commune with him personally.

It is the authority of these experiences that impacts deeply on our reality today and that transmits the freshness of the faith. This is what cardinal John Henry Newman back in 1859 meant when he spoke of “consulting the faithful in matters of doctrine”. When we speak of authority in the Church, we seldom speak of the authority of believers, of the weight that the witness of so many simple faithful carries. Real authority in Christianity lies with lived experience, and is not necessarily the authority claimed by those who hold office.

In the wake of coronavirus restrictions, fears of an incremental assault on religious freedom have been raised all over Europe. Fr Piotr Mazurkiewicz, one-time secretary-general of the EU Commission of Bishops’ Conferences, said that “the EU’s institutions currently side very strongly with the ideology of secularisation, treating this as normative”.

However, as believers, our major worry is not the legal status religion should be accorded in politics and society. There are, in my opinion, worries of a more fundamental nature to contend with and which pertain to the very essence of Christianity. We still seem to find it hard to digest the truth that Christendom is over, and that the fact that our societies are post-Christian does not mean people are less spiritual.

I am not downplaying the importance and role religion can still have in society at large. But it is high time we bank more on the impact religion is having on the education of the hearts of people.

We need to review freshly to what extent religion is enhancing in our society a true sense of community and helping people to become more authentic and to appreciate how the wisdom of religious traditions can still contribute to the harmony of society and the well-being of people.

On this third Sunday of Easter, the Scriptures call on us to go back to the roots in order to recover that, far from depending on established religion and on inherited culture, the Christian faith can survive only through lived experience. This is the shift needed in the Church’s brand, banking less on institutional self-preservation and more on recovering its core mission and the real reason of its existence in and for the world.

As long as people fail to encounter the risen Jesus in their lives, we will continue to have people baptised but not evangelised, sacramentalised but making no sense of what their faith means, registered in our parish books but distant from what we have celebrated on Easter.