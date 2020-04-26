Today’s readings: Acts 2, 14.22-33; 1 Peter 1, 17-21; Luke 24, 13-35

According to the gospel accounts, the list of those among the disciples who found it difficult to believe that Jesus was truly risen is unending. After Thomas, today we have two others whom St Luke identifies as former disciples of Jesus and who, distressed and lost, decide to do a U-turn.

The hard experience of Jesus’s death threw them back to the old religion. Their own words betray them when speaking to Jesus himself about “our chief priests and our leaders”. Their distress was so deep that it kept them from recognising Jesus while talking to him. Jesus calls them “foolish”, while trying to make them recall the essentials of what he had given them as disciples.

The journey of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus is one that started in distress and ended in contemplation. Contemplation may be a word we think above us common mortals. In his book What the Mystics Know, Richard Rohr writes about contemplation as “the divine therapy and the perennial clearinghouse for the soul”. Contemplation is not a form of escapism from daily problems, but a way of merging with those problems and finding their full resolution.

Along the road to Emmaus, Jesus ushers the disciples from their distress and blockage into the contemplation that opened their eyes to reality. The two disciples stand for so many of us who in distress flee from where we actually belong, hoping to encounter God who knows where. The contemplation of His presence made the two disciples realise in depth what it actually was that they had believed in. They thought they knew, but they needed to be shaken.

This account reminds us of the specifics that in our journey as believers help us keep our eyes open to the Lord’s presence. Otherwise, for us he would be just absent. St Luke highlights among these specifics the “listening” and the “breaking of bread” that give stability to us on the road. The reopening of the disciples’ eyes to recognise Jesus, whom they failed to recognise along the road, should open our own eyes to what ultimately are the true foundations of our belief.

We need to verify this now, precisely at a point in time when, because of social distancing, we’ve been for weeks experiencing a virtual liturgy and a virtual community in our participation of the Eucharist. This should be a unique experience to make us realign with our belonging and with a deeper relationship with our God. It would be a missed opportunity if we resume as if nothing happened and nothing changed.

The disciples on the way to Emmaus most probably had imagined and expected something different from Jesus. Yet now, here they were, talking with the one whom they thought they knew but whom they were discovering for the first time. This can be so telling as regards our own experience of faith. There is so much we think we know and believe, and yet we can be so blocked and distant from our God.

Easter is about the impossibility for death to dominate our life. Author Yuval Noah Harari, in a recent piece on attitudes to death in the wake of coronavirus, wrote that “the modern world has been shaped by the belief that humans can outsmart and defeat death”. Without in any way discrediting the advances made, humans will always continue to be vulnerable in the face of death.

Religion is not the promise of a pie in the sky, or a bigoted way of sugaring death. Science and technology do not exclude the contemplative moment when our hearts need to be rekindled to realise how, as pilgrims, faith can really soothe our existence.