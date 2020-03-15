Exodus 17, 3-7; Romans 5, 1-2.5-8; John 4, 5-42

The narrative in St John’s gospel of the encounter between Jesus and the Samaritan woman is one of the most extraordinary chapters in the entire Gospel. Jesus is on foreign ground and the Samaritan woman is irked by this foreigner who dares start a conversation. What ensues is a thorough pilgrimage in this woman’s interiority with Jesus, not just uncovering her stories but filling the blanks in her life and clarifying her complexities.

This third Sunday of our lenten journey focusses on our thirst for whatever can brighten our future and on the source of living water that can really enhance our daily living to make life more meaningful, sensible and resourceful. The narrative from Exodus provides the classic example on this theme, depicting God’s people in the desert as “tormented by thirst”. This was a major hurdle in the people’s desert itinerary and also a major challenge to the leadership of Moses. The people revolted against Moses and against the Lord, asking: “Is the Lord with us, or not?”

On a different plane but making precisely the same point, the encounter of Jesus at Jacob’s well also speaks of thirst and of the source of living water we all need to nourish God’s life in us. The heart’s hunger is infinite, which is why it will ultimately be disappointed with anything merely finite. We are now at a most crucial point in time when globally humanity is emerging as so fragile and vulnerable. This is really a dark night politically, economically, culturally and spiritually.

The world and humanity have known moments like this. But at present the world is already tormented by the challenge of climate change, the tragedy of displacement of so many populations, and the perennial plague of unjust inequalities and discrimination. At this point in time, can we still hope? How can we give assurance to the world around us that, as St Paul writes, our hope is not deceptive?

From the Exodus account, the water flowing from the rock is very significant, depicting God as the God of the impossible. Further to this, and on a much deeper level is what Jesus tells the Samaritan woman: “The water that I shall give will turn into a spring inside people, welling up to eternal life”.

Jesus is calling on us all to be springs of living water, to impact on the world around us by literally serving as nourishment for others. This resonates more now at such a crucial moment when the world is craving for healing, particularly spiritually. Symbolically, the world is represented in today’s gospel by the Samaritan woman, taken as she was by her daily work routine while also hiding her deep quests.

Jesus immediately connects with her deep needs and desires, and the encounter opens for her completely new horizons of her faith in God. It is in our stories that we can really encounter Jesus as source of nourishment. For this woman, Jesus represents God’s future, and set free by him she no longer dreads the judgement of others. On encountering Jesus, she breaks with her past and goes to town to share her experience.

Jesus surmounts historical boundaries with her, and he ignores her personal record, making her a foremost missionary, a spring of living water, sparking many other encounters that radically transform what for Jesus was a foreign territory into a welcome home.

It is in our deepest interiority that we connect with our thirst and that we can discover Jesus as the key to what vaguely and restlessly we keep chasing in life. What author James Smith writes of Augustine, sounds so truthful in the story of this woman: “We find rest because we are found”.