A man wanted by the police for fraud has been brought to Malta after having been arrested in France.

The 35-year-old, who is from Niger, was the third suspect in a €75,000 fraud case in 2013.

The police had been alerted when a Marsa jewellery dealer said €75,000 worth of gold he had bought from the men turned out to be fake.

The sale had taken place at a hotel in Gżira and the jeweller realised that the gold was fake after the sellers had left with the cash.

Two Congolese men were quickly arrested as they attempted to escape Malta by ferry. They were convicted in August 2014 and imprisoned for two-and-a-half-years each.

Subsequent investigations led police to the third suspect in France. He was arrested by French police and escorted to Malta by Maltese officers on Tuesday.

He is expected to be taken to court in the coming days.