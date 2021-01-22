TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Muscat 55; Correa 90

TARXIEN RAINBOWS

J. Borg-7; C. Conceicao-6; E. Zarate-6 (83 L. Sciberras); D. Zerafa-6.5 (69 L.Ferreira); D. Falzon-6; V. Plut-6.5; E. Rosario-6; I. Paz-6; K. Gatt-6 (83 J. Debono); M. Tabone-6; R. Kooh Sohna-5.

GŻIRA UNITED

J. Haber-6; G. Bohrer-6.5; Steve Borg-6; N. Muscat-6.5; M. Davis-7; N. Portelli-5.5; Maxuell-6; J. Mendoza-6.5; R. Correa-7.5; Sacha Borg-6; Jefferson-7 (72 C.Borg).

Referee Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards Zarate, Gatt, Falzon, Sacha Borg, Portelli.

BOV Player of the Match Nikolai Muscat (Gżira United).

Gżira United chalked up three valuable points after seeing off Tarxien Rainbows courtesy of second-half goals from Nikolai Muscat and Ricardo Correa.

This victory has enabled the Maroons to keep the pressure on leaders Ħamrun Spartans as they moved three points behind Mark Buttigieg’s side.

