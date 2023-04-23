Driven by Noel Baldacchino, French Eldorado De Ver won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the Bavaria Championship final for class Gold trotters on a long distance of 2640m. This final formed part of the 21st meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Gold final. Cesillac (Charles Degiorgio) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Eldorado De Ver (Noel Baldacchino) and Diaz Diarpet (Cliferty Calleja). However, 600m from the finishing line, Degiorgio’s trotter started to slow down and was eventually overtaken by Eldorado De Ver which went to seal its third win of the season and its second in a row after sustaining the challenge of Ciroco D’Auvillier (Herman McKay) in the final straight. Eagle Pass (Rodney Gatt) ended in third place from Eden Petteviniere (Jesmar Gafa’).

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...