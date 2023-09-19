In the past few years, consumers' desire to have the restaurant experience delivered to the comfort of their homes has changed the way locals eat and go about their day-to-day life, and delivery service providers have been pivotal in meeting this shift. Delicious meals coming hot from the kitchen, delivered to satisfy cravings and appetites, while grocery now comes to you at any time of the day. Yet, there is more we can do in meeting people's expectations of what can be delivered home - and when.

Wolt Market is excited to announce the opening of its third online supermarket in Qormi! This new addition joins the San Gwann and Burmarrad stores, expanding Wolt Market's network of supermarkets across Malta. Wolt Market’s dedication to speedy deliveries drives this new launch, bringing groceries and household goods to your door in under 30 minutes. With this latest adventure, Wolt Market sets the bar even higher with more choices of food, items and supplies, meeting you when you need them the most in the last minute supplies before heading out.

Cutting time and saving costs is a top priority Wolt Market understands all too well. With the speed of everyday life, it can be hard to fit grocery shopping and running errands into our daily schedule, especially after a long day of work. Recognising that the desire to cook our own meals has never gone away, Wolt Markets meets this need head on with easy and fast deliveries for anything and everything you might need for your home-cooked recipes or cooking supplies.

Wolt Market is accessible entirely through the Wolt App you already know and love. At the touch of your fingertips, pick and choose the items you need from a fully-stocked supermarket that you never have to step foot in! Find Wolt Market in the Stores section within the Wolt App, offering you the best delivery options. Wolt Market people select carefully the products included in your shopping-list, like they would select fresh vegetables for their one kitchen and courier partners deliver them to you from your nearest Wolt Market store.

You will find everything you need to cross off your shopping list, reducing a once timely weekly errand into just a few minutes order, lifting the weight of your mind - and schedule. Save yourself the sweat of roaming down endless aisles, and find everything on the app easily organised into neat categories such as fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry, and fresh bread. You'll also find all the cleaning and household stuff you might need, essential health care items, pet care, child care and even party supplies, vapes and alcohol. Wolt Market also prepares weekly bundles and seasonal offerings, helping you with those ever-unexpected surprises as the seasons change!

Wolt Market people select carefully the products included in your shopping-list, like they would select fresh vegetables for their one kitchen and courier partners deliver them to you from your nearest Wolt Market store.

Relish in knowing that any last-minute dinners or weekly meal prepping will be a breeze when you can submit your order at any time and have it delivered in under 30 minutes. Deliveries are available seven days a week from 7am till midnight, giving you the freedom to 'run your errands' on your own time, forgetting rush hour or the pressure of supermarket closing times. Not to mention long check out ques and commute times. Pre-order is also available, allowing you to place your order in the morning as you sit with your coffee and have it delivered to you on your way home from work, arriving alongside you, ready to stock your fridge and freezers in the nick of time.

If you aren't already a member of the Wolt+ community, Wolt Market makes this membership a game-changer. With all delivery fees eliminated for a small monthly fee that practically pays itself in three deliveries - Wolt+ is a no-brainer. Bringing your favourite restaurant dishes, Wolt Market grocery hauls and anything else you might ever need right to your doorstep for less - and not to mention the tempting weekly offers and discounts, ordering through Wolt Market just gets more exciting. Wolt+ members enjoy a continuous stream of exclusive offers throughout the month. But, if you need more convincing, the first 14 days are free.