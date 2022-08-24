Thirteen small heritage sites have been chosen to undergo restoration as part of a scheme that allows councils to choose sites they believe could benefit from works in their communities.

Launched seven years ago, the Local Council Restoration scheme sees councils proposing sites in their localities for restoration. The subsequent planning and works are carried out by the Restoration Directorate and funded by the central government.

This year, the sites chosen were the statue of St Paul and the façade of St Magdalene’s church in Rabat, St Clement’s chapel in Żejtun, the Lija old Parish Church, Tal-Propostu chapel in San Ġwann, the Madonna tad-Dawl church in San Ġwann, is-Salib tad-Dejma in Kirkop, two niches dedicated to St Paul and St Bartholomew in the Għargħur village square, the statue of Our Lady of Graces in Fgura, the aqueduct water tower in Santa Venera, the façade of the St Joseph chapel and adjoining St Jeanne Antide Foundation in Tarxien, a statue of St Joachim in Marsascala, a niche for St Paul in Żurrieq and St James’ Church in Xgħajra.

The projects, the cost of which range from €6,000 to € 65,000, are chosen when they are in the small to medium range, with the majority of the work being carried out by directorate employees, architect Ivana Farrugia said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Councils Alison Zerafa Civelli. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Some four employees are typically deployed to work on every site with the goal of every project being completed within eight months, for calls for participation in the scheme to be opened on a yearly basis.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli said councils' input was invaluable to establishing which projects to pursue for restoration, as councils are generally more aware of which sites deserve urgent attention.

“Thanks to this project we can continue preserving our cultural heritage for our future generations as well as ourselves so that we can keep enjoying the treasures of our towns and villages,” she said.

“We want to continue elevating the quality of communities for locals as well as tourists who are enticed to visit the beauty our country has to offer.”

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said that throughout its seven years in operation, the restoration scheme had overseen the completion of works on 30 sites, while another nine in the process of being restored.

“These projects are important for our communities, some of these sites or objects hold an important place in our shared history and inspire a sense of civic pride,” he said.