On June 22, 1990, the late Gabriel Caruana, together with Mary Rose Caruana, launched the first contemporary art centre at Ta’ Ganu (also known as Tal-Maħlut) Mill in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara. Gabriel Caruana had been working on establishing a centre where contemporary art was to be appreciated for a while and it was only after his retirement as a ceramics instructor at Tarġa Gap that he could focus on this dream.

In 1990, he was entrusted by the government with The Mill, which was to be used for contemporary art and cultural purposes. The opening of The Mill as an art, culture and crafts centre was received with great enthusiasm by all of Gabriel’s students, friends, artists and visitors and has received thousands of visitors over the past 30 years.

The Mill was established by Gabriel himself, together with Mary Rose Caruana, Richard England, Umberto Buttigieg, Raffaella Zammit and Gabriella Caruana Box. Since 2016, it has been safeguarded and managed by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation (GCF). The current administrative board is composed of Raffaella Zammit, Elyse Tonna and Gabriella Caruana Box, entrusted with the strategic planning of the foundation.

Crowd gathered attending the launch of The Mill, June 1990. Photos: Gabriel Caruana and Mary Rose Caruana Archives

The foundation has issued a community call that will enable everyone to share their memories of their visits

The GCF has since been engaging and implementing a varied creative and contemporary artistic programme together with various contemporary artists, organisations and communities. Its efforts have recently been recognised by Arts Council Malta, which has been supporting the foundation through the Investment for Cultural Organisations Fund 2020-2022.

A scheduled grade one building dating back to 1724, The Mill is a community art space, hosting numerous and various types of events and activities.

Since its launch 30 years ago, it has hosted over 70 distinct events, 24 of which have been held over the past three years. These include exhibitions, workshops, book launches and other activities. It also holds a permanent exhibition of contemporary artworks donated to Gabriel Caruana and the Foundation of Maltese and International artists.

As part of the 30th anniversary celerbations, the Gabriel Caruana Foundation is currently working on a number of projects to mark this special year.

30@20 ‒ The Mill is funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector on behalf of the Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations within the Ministry for Education and Employment. Through this project the Foundation has engaged Nikki Petroni to research the 30 years of activity of The Mill ‒ Art, Culture and Crafts Centre.

Gabriel Caruana in front of The Mill, photo taken in the Summer of 1990.

The foundation has issued a community call that will enable everyone to share their memories (including stories, photos and videos) of their visits and experiences of The Mill.

Last March, the foundation launched a call for illustrators for The Many Faces of the Mill. Ten illustrations have been selected and will be launched in the coming days as limited-edition prints.

The Gabriel Caruana Foundation would like to thank all those who have supported The Mill and its artistic programme over the past 30 years and looks forward to welcoming everyone when it reopens.

