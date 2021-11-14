A billboard depicting two filthy hands and a host covered in blood has turned the heads of many motorists driving along Triq Dun Karm on the way to Birkirkara.

The billboard reads “Stop Holy Communion in the hand!”, a campaign originating from an ultra-conservative Catholic organisation in Poland - the Piotr Skarga Association for Christian Culture.

It is not known who is behind the campaign or why the need was felt to target Malta. The association does not give this information on its website and neither are there any contact details included.

Times of Malta on Sunday sent questions to the Curia to find out how the local Church views the billboard and was awaiting replies.

Prior to COVID-19, receiving Communion in the hand in Poland was an unpopular practice.

But to avoid the spread of the virus, Polish churchgoers, like others across the globe including Malta, are no longer allowed to receive Holy Communion on the tongue.

Back in October 2020, following the new directives, the association embarked on a campaign arguing that Communion on the tongue is not just more dignified, but also less risky.

Apart from distributing banners around Polish cities, the association also handed out pamphlets about the proper reverence to the Holy Sacrament.

It argues on its website that hands should be washed by the faithful receiving Holy Communion, both before and after receiving this Sacrament, to guarantee that the Body of Christ will not be profaned.

In response, the liturgical commission of the Polish Bishop Conference issued a statement underlining that both the traditional and the new way of receiving the Eucharist are approved by Church authorities.

In Malta, churchgoers must still take extra precautions to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks and abiding by social distance rules.