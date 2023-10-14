Protesters gathered in Msida on Saturday afternoon to express solidarity with Palestinians and the people of Gaza, a week after a surprise Hamas attack unleashed a new hell in the Middle East.

The demonstration comes just hours ahead of a planned Israeli ground offensive into the Hamas-controlled territory.

Protestors at Msida flew Palestinian flags and held pictures of grieving women and dead children to urge a stop to the Israeli retaliation.

Children hold bloodied dolls during the protest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that nearly a week of fierce bombardment was "just the beginning", as Israel seeks to retaliate against an attack that killed more than 1,300 a week ago - the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

Protesters said that the attack on Gaza was akin to genocide and not in line with international law.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The demonstration was held by the Arabic Culture Information Society (ACIS) to "protest the indiscriminate bombardment and unlawful siege of civilians in the Gaza Strip, which became an open-air prison with 2.2 million inhabitants".

Banners held by protesters read 'justice is what we need' and 'lift the Gaza blockade'.

"This is our land and they (Israel) took it from us," Sanaa El-Nahhal, president of ACIS said, as protestors applauded.

"Women and children are dying in Gaza every day," said El-Nahhal, who lost family members in the Gaza siege.

She called on those who attended to spread their cause across social media and with friends and family.

"Stop destroying Gaza," she said.

Marthese Marsden said Palestinians have had their land stolen and children are being shot in the streets.

Hanan Ub Nada said Palestine has been occupied since 1948, insisting that Hamas as a "political party" is "defending itself".

"Would any Maltese accept being occupied and kicked out of their country," she asked.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrations are being held around the world, calling for the end of the blockage and urging Israel to desist from a disproportionate response.