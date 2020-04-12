Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Sunday Easter this year should serve as a beacon of hope to people amid the coronavirus outbreak that has spread around the world.

In a short video message, Scicluna said that a lot of people had asked him whether they should celebrate Easter this year.

All Holy Week and Easter celebrations were cancelled in March as the number of people with the novel virus grew. Easter events usually attract large crowds, when thousands participate in traditional processions held in many localities.

“This year, Easter is not one we will celebrate with the holy traditions that we are so used to enjoying and which we all hold close to our hearts.

“But this has to be an Easter of hope,” the Archbishop said.

The rising of Christ, he said, should not only fill us with hope for those who have died, especially those who passed away because of COVID-19, but also for ourselves.

Later, celebrating mass, Scicluna also said that God was calling on every to “press that reset button” to ensure our lives are once again pure and good.

Despite being confined indoors, Malta’s faithful have continued to mark the most important feasts in the Christian calendar.

On Friday, several people gathered on their doorsteps or balconies to wave and blow kisses as priests went on a procession through the streets of various localities.

And churches all over the island went ahead and decorated their parvises even though no celebrations were allowed to be held there.