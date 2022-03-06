To mark this year’s International Women’s Day, it is fitting to shine a spotlight on the exceptional women among us who excel at what they do. Seven local painters open up about their love for their craft, their challenges and successes and their creative aspirations. They also share how they feel being a woman has impacted their art.

For Maltese painter Debbie Bonello, the past year has seen a run of success, attributable not just to talent, but to unwavering drive. “There’s nothing more rewarding,” says Bonello, for whom painting has become central to daily life, and something she has encouraged in her sister-in-law Jo Dounis, herself now a practising fine artist. “I absolutely love what I do,” says Jo, “it fills me with joy and anticipation.”

Miżieb by Debbie Bonello

“Art makes me happy,” says Bulgarian artist Vania Goshe. For hyper-realist painter Christine Porter Lofaro it’s the sense of accomplishment when a piece comes to life, and for Russian artist Natasha Dadush it’s the process itself. “Art brings me peace,” she explains.

For Dagmara Zaczeniuk from Poland, it’s fundamental. “I feel a need to paint the images which come to me in dreams.” Informal painter Rosette Bonello goes further, describing art as her “reason for living”.

But all agree regular practice requires sacrifice and discomfort. “Sometimes self-doubt gets in the way,” explains Dounis “but I think all artists have suffered with this affliction.” For Zaczeniuk, painting was a dream: “To make my dream come true I changed my whole life. I came to Malta and devoted myself to art.”

Valletta by Vania Goshe

“Going full-time is not easy,” says Porter Lofaro. “Focusing on who I am has been crucial. It is easy to fall into the trap of following trends or doing work that is not meaningful. So I remind myself that this is my unique personal journey and I should honour it.”

When asked about the purpose of their art, audience was crucial. “The picture should evoke thoughts and feelings,” says Zaczeniuk, describing a ‘dialogue’ between the image and the viewer. Goshe speaks of “helping people escape” and Bonello of “transporting them to another place”.

Cliff at Dusk by Jo Dounis

Exhibitions are a priority for everyone. Goshe has the Mother, Baby and Child Fair coming up, Bonello a joint show, and Dounis a solo. Exhibiting overseas has a universal attraction, and for Porter Lofaro, the element of competition this brings with it only heightens the appeal. “One of my paintings was featured in an international art collector publication,” she says, “and another was selected for exhibition at a prominent art gallery in South Carolina.”

I know of female artists who conceal their identity in an attempt to be taken more seriously by galleries - Christine Porter Lofaro

But it’s the reactions that mean the most. For Dounis it was when an art connoisseur said her work gave her ‘goosebumps’; for Goshe, when art critic Prof. Louis Laganà referred to her “expert hand”; and for Bonello when she delivered a commissioned painting to tears of joy from the client.

Daydreaming by Christine Porter Lofaro

So, how has being a woman impacted them as artists? Unsurprisingly, those with children cited family commitments as the single biggest challenge to their practice. In terms of how gender affects the art itself, Dounis believes that women feel emotions more deeply than men, and express them more in their art.

Rosette feels her work transmits characteristics and experiences that only a woman can have. “Being a female artist, my work conveys the compassion, kindness and love in my creative soul.”

Dualism by Dagmara Zaczeniuk

For others, the gender factor presents itself in more obvious ways. “As a female artist, I especially love to paint flowers,” says Dadush. Goshe agrees: “When you see my flower paintings and my bright palette, you can probably guess the work is by a woman.”

“I don’t think being a female artist has affected me,” says Christine, “but in the global art market, there is a price difference in artwork by men and women.

"I know of female artists who conceal their identity in an attempt to be taken more seriously by galleries and for their work to be valued more highly.”

New Beginnings by Rosette Bonello

When it comes to their creative goals, it’s all about growth. Zaczeniuk is always looking for new ways to express herself; Dadush is currently experimenting with format; and Bonello is developing a whole new artistic language, which, she explains: “takes time to produce and courage to show a new direction.”

“At the end of the day I’d just like to continue painting and stay passionate,” concludes Rosette, for whom an important motivator has been other artistic women. “On International Women’s Day I would like to acknowledge two inspiring women,” she says, “they are Palma Bucarelli and Peggy Guggenheim, each of whom deserves credit for their contributions to 20th-century art.”

Wildflowers by Natasha Dadush