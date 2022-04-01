The authority regulating the responsible use of cannabis will not take “a commercial approach”, its chairperson Mariella Dimech said on Friday, noting that the new rules are not about “how much money will be made”.

Dimech was making opening remarks during the first edition of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) forum.

“We will never have conferences and situations where people will need to buy tickets and sell things. It’s not going to happen. We are going to have a very grounded, humanistic approach.

We’re going to be interested in those opening NGOs as well as in the community in general,” Dimech said.

The cannabis law that allows users to carry, buy and grow amounts of the drug, came into force in December, making Malta the first European country to introduce laws to regulate recreational cannabis use.

The law also laid the groundwork for a cannabis regulatory authority that is responsible for overseeing cannabis associations, where registered users will be able to buy limited amounts of cannabis buds or seeds.

Those associations will not be allowed to advertise their services and must be run on a non-profit basis.

“I don’t think there will ever be a situation where the issues of drugs will be an easy one to collaborate on.

“We need to listen to each other and that is our goal today,” the chairperson said ahead of a question and answer session planned for later on Friday.

The chairperson also had a word of warning for those interested in setting up associations, urging them not to make plans to “cheat the system” as they will not get far.

“Don’t take shortcuts in reaching the criteria to have a licence,” she said.

Meanwhile, guest speaker Steve Rolles, a senior policy analyst from the UK’s Transform Drug Policy Foundation praised the island’s efforts.

“The world is watching and so far, you are doing a good job,” Rolles said.

Acknowledging the system might not yet be perfect, the analyst said that this will improve and Malta is already several steps ahead of other countries.

Echoing Dimech’s comment on money-making, Rolles said businesses eyeing setting up a cannabis business in Malta will not succeed since the rules on profit from the drug are quite clear.

“There is no pot of gold here, not even a rainbow. If you want to make money, go to Colorado,” he said.

The conference is ongoing.