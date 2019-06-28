The teachers' union has lambasted the Matsec board over changes proposed last month that have since been the subject of harsh criticism from educators and academics.

In a statement on Friday, the Malta Union of Teachers said that it wanted to put forward a series of points on the changes ahead of meeting with Matsec during which it would be giving a "detailed reaction".

Referring to the information on the planned reform available so far, the union said this was weak, and argued that not enough consultation with the stakeholders had taken place. It flagged the timing of the announcement of the changes as problematic, stating these were presented a week before the scholastic year came to an end.

"Serious reforms are not done this way, especially when this will radically change the requisites at a post-secondary and tertiary level," the union said.

For the union, the proposal to introduce continuous assessment was among the most worrying changes as this did not reflect the syllabi at post-secondary level and no information was supplied on how this would all work.

Maltese and English, the MUT went on, have been completely ignored, an issue that a group of academics had already flagged when the revamp was announced.

The teachers were also concerned about the reform to the Systems of Knowledge unit as they were still unsure how their work would change as a result of the "drastic changes".

The union said it was also concerned that it seemed Matsec would continue to determine what happened in post-secondary institutions when it should be the sector itself that carried out changes. The Matsec board should then react to the changes as a service provider, MUT said.

"While the EU is increasing accessibility to learning so that one has the necessary qualifications for today's world, in Malta we have a situation where we are trying to come up with changes that make everything increasingly more difficult for students and educators. This is unacceptable, especially if it will scare off students," the MUT said.

The union again reiterated calls for talks with the government.